Woman hit by semi truck after running into traffic

A woman was struck by a semi truck early Wednesday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The woman was arguing with another female when she ran out into traffic about 12:08 a.m. in the 6800 block of S. Western, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

No other information was immediately available.