Woman hit, killed by car while crossing street in Mundelein

A woman was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street Sunday evening in north suburban Mundelein.

A southbound car on Lake Street hit the 63-year-old Mundelein woman while she was trying to cross the road just sound of Hickory Street, according to a statement from Mundelein police.

The woman was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Lake County coroner’s office did not release further details about her death Monday afternoon.

The 53-year-old Vernon Hills man driving the car was taken to Condell Medical Center for testing, but there were “no obvious indications that alcohol or drugs were involved,” police said. He has not been charged or ticketed.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team was investigating.