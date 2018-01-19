Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Dolton

A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday in south suburban Dolton.

Shjna Rae Easter, 43, was found at 12:44 a.m. after she was struck by a vehicle at Sibley Avenue and Dorchester Boulevard in Dolton, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Easter, who lived in Calumet City, was pronounced dead at 3:01 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Tuesday found she died of multiple injuries from the crash and her death was ruled an accident.

Dolton police did not immediately provide further details about the crash Friday morning.