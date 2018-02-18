Woman hit with bottle in bowling alley fight

A woman was struck in the head with a bottle in a bowling alley in the Goose Island neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old woman struck with the bottle during a fight about 1:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Clybourn, Chicago Police said.

A shot was also fired during the fight but no one was injured. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, according to police.

Police said the fight involved several males and females.

Area Central detectives are investigating.