Woman holds up Chase Bank in Loop

Surveillance image of the woman suspected of robbing a TCF Bank branch on Dec. 31, 2018, at 7525 W. Lake St. in River Forest. | FBI

A woman suspected of robbing a bank Tuesday evening in the Loop is also wanted for a hold-up last year in west suburban River Forest.

Tuesday’s robbery happened at 5:45 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 55 E. Monroe St., according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic woman in her mid-30s to mid-40s, the FBI said. She stood between 5 feet and 5-foot-2 and weighed about 175 pounds with a medium build.

The same woman is suspected of robbing a TCF Bank branch at 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2018, at 7525 W. Lake St. in River Forest, according to the FBI. In that robbery, she wore a black winter hat, a black coat, black sunglasses and a gray scarf.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to her arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.