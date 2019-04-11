Woman hurt in Gresham drive-by

A woman was shot Thursday in Gresham on the South Side.

The 39-year-old was standing on the corner at 8:34 a.m. in the 700 block of West 80th Street when a black Chevrolet Impala pulled up beside her and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. The car then took off west on 80th.

She was shot in the back of her right thigh and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

