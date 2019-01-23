Woman hurt in hit-and-run crash outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

A woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning near Christ Medical Center in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

The 55-year-old was hit by a vehicle about 6 a.m. while she was in the crosswalk of the 95th Street and Kostner Avenue intersection, according to a statement from Oak Lawn police.

The vehicle did not stop, and it was not immediately clear whether the drive was aware someone was hit, police said.

She is being treated at Christ Medical Center, but her condition was not known, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Department Traffic Unit at (708) 422-8292.