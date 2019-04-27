Woman in critical condition after Garfield Park drive-by

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a woman was shot, Saturday morning, in the 3800 block of West Adams, in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman was critically wounded after a shooting Saturday in Garfield Park.

The 26-year-old was in a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Adams Street about 2:30 a.m. when someone drove up and fired shots, Chicago police said. She was struck in the chest, arm and abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

The suspected vehicle was seen driving off to 30th and Wells Street where two male suspects ran out, police said. One was taken into custody.

An Illinois state trooper heard shots fired in the area while trying to apprehend the male, but no one shot at them, police said.

Area North detectives are questioning a person of interest, and the investigation is ongoing.

