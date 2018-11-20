Woman injured during police chase sues city, 2 CPD officers

A woman is suing the city of Chicago and two police officers after her vehicle was struck during a Far South Side chase last year that she claims was unwarranted.

Nijayah Davis’ vehicle was totaled and she suffered head, neck and back injuries in the crash that happened the afternoon of Nov. 17, 2017, in the Longwood Manor neighborhood, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Two officers in a marked squad vehicle tried to pull over a white Buick when they saw it blow a stop sign near 97th Street and Union Avenue, the suit says.

The officers activated their sirens and lights, tailing the car for several blocks and going through multiple stop signs in a residential area, the suit says.

Davis had the right of way when she drove into the intersection of 96th Street and Parnell Avenue, the suit says. That’s where the Buick slammed into her vehicle, sending it careening into a tree, the suit says.

Chicago police could not immediately prove information about the incident on Tuesday.

According to the lawsuit, the officers didn’t have any reason to think the driver of the Buick had committed or would commit “any criminal offense other than failure to completely stop.”

Davis alleges that the decision of the officers “to willfully engage in and maintain a high speed chase in wanton disregard of the rights of the public” caused her injuries.

After the accident, the officers filed an Illinois Traffic Crash Report, but did not mention the police chase, according to the lawsuit, which alleges that the “report was framed falsely in order to conceal the misconduct of the officers.”

Davis is suing on one county of willful and wanton conduct against each officer. She is seeking at least $100,000 for her injuries lost wages.