Woman injured in crash with Steger police officer files suit

A woman is suing the village of Steger and one of its police officers over a crash last year in the south suburb.

Nicole Long filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court and seeks more than $100,000 in damages.

Long was driving a vehicle May 1, 2016 when a Steger police officer drove through a red light at Chicago and Steger roads and collided with her, according to the suit.

Long suffered multiple injuries from the crash, which have continued to worsen, according to the suit. Since 2007, Long had worked as a server at Iron Skillet. She did not have health insurance at the time of the crash and had to return to work despite considerable pain in order to make a living.

The suit accuses the officer of negligence for failing to obey traffic signals and maintain control of his patrol car, according to court documents.

The village of Steger did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Long has requested a jury trial.