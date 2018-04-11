Woman injured in North Aurora shooting

A woman was wounded when someone shot at her car Tuesday night in west suburban North Aurora.

About 10:40 p.m., the 24-year-old Sugar Grove woman had driven her silver Chevrolet Malibu to the 200 block of Linn Court in North Aurora to pick up a 32-year-old Aurora man, according to a statement from North Aurora police. One or two males walked up to the car’s passenger side as she was pulling out of a parking space and opened fire before the woman drove away.

Responding officers found the car, which had been struck by multiple bullets, in the parking lot at Woodman’s Market, 151 Hansen Boulevard, police said. The woman suffered a superficial wound when she was either grazed by a bullet or hit by debris. Her injury was not thought to be life-threatening.

Neither she nor the man were able to describe the shooters, police said. Investigators at the scene found broken glass in a parking space and multiple shell casings in the grass nearby, as well as a parked black Chevrolet Equinox that had also been hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the North Aurora Police Department at (630) 897-8705 ext. 610. Anonymous tips could also be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 3 or by calling Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.