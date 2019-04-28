Woman injured in Uptown shooting

A woman was injured Sunday night when she was shot in Uptown on the North Side.

The woman, 30, was standing on the sidewalk about 8:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue when a woman walked up to her and started to shoot, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the left leg and taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

