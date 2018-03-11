Woman jumps from window to escape South Side fire

A fire broke out early Sunday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. to a still and box fire blazing in an occupied one-and-a-half story building in the 7100 block of South Wolcott Ave., according to Chicago Fire Media.

A 33-year-old woman jumped from the second floor to escape the fire and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with minor injuries. A 57-year-old woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.

Three other residents of the building refused medical attention, fire officials said.

No further information was immediately available.