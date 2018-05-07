Woman killed, 1-year-old son among 2 hurt in crash in unincorporated Kane County

A woman was killed and her infant son was among two others injured in a crash Sunday night in unincorporated Kane County.

Deputies responded about 11:30 p.m. to a report of a crash with injuries near the intersection of Illinois Route 47 and Beith Road in unincorporated Campton Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Linda Clark, 54, of Montgomery, was driving a Honda Civic south on Route 47 when the car crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a Toyota Highlander that was traveling in the opposite direction, the sheriff’s office said.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Her 1-year-old son and the driver of the Highlander, a 29-year-old Hampshire woman, were both taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said. No citations have been issued.