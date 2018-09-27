Woman killed, 2 injured in Bridgeport crash: police

A woman was killed and two people were injured in a crash early Thursday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

The three were in a black car headed south at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a light pole about 1:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Wentworth, according to Chicago police.

A woman sitting in the back seat, whose exact age was unknown, was taken to Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, and another passenger, a 32-year-old woman, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries that weren’t life threatening. Their conditions was stabilized, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the woman’s death.

The Major Accidents Unit was investigating the crash.