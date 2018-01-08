Woman killed, 3 injured in West Chicago crash

A 71-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in West Chicago.

The 71-year-old was driving a Chevrolet pickup south on Route 59 near Meade Road when it crossed over the median and collided with a Subaru and a Honda, according to West Chicago police.

The woman driving the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Her passenger, a 78-year-old man, was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield with serious injuries, police said.

The drivers of the two other vehicles, a 29-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman, were both taken to Central DuPage with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Following the crash, Route 59 was shut down for nearly 4 hours from Smith Road to North Avenue, police said.

Investigators are working to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.