Woman killed, baby hospitalized in Ashburn vehicle crash

A woman was killed and a seven-month-old girl injured Saturday in a vehicle crash in Ashburn on the South Side.

The woman, 31, was driving at a high rate of speed about 7 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 79th Street when her 2013 Chevy Captiva struck a concrete support beam, Chicago police said.

Both the woman and a seven-month-old girl were rushed to Christ Hospital after the crash, police said. The woman was pronounced dead, and the baby is in good condition.

Police declined to say whether or not the driver was the baby girl’s mother.