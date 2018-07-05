Woman killed in Elburn rollover crash

A woman was killed in a crash early Wednesday in west suburban Elburn.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer was westbound about 2 a.m. on Illinois Route 38 west of Illinois Route 47 when it left the road on the south side of the street and rolled over, according to a statement from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver- 31-year-old Yoselyn Mondragon of St. Charles, was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. She was the sole occupant of the Trailblazer and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Thursday.