Woman dies days after being struck by vehicle in Englewood

A woman died several days after she was struck by a vehicle in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Yezeall Dishmon, 61, was involved in an accident with a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the 1700 block of West 71st Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Dishmon was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died Tuesday morning, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found Dishmon died from complications of multiple injuries she suffered from the accident. She lived a couple blocks away from where she was struck.