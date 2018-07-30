Woman killed in 3-car crash on I-57

A woman was killed and three other people were injured in a three-car crash Saturday morning on Interstate 57 on the South Side.

A 20-year-old Chicago woman was driving a 2007 Kia at a high speed about 5:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 when traffic came to a slow stop near Halsted, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The Kia did not stop in time and rear-ended a 2017 Hyundai.

The Kia then continued into the middle lane, where it hit the rear of a 2017 Nissan, according to state police.

Cynthia L. Johnson, 56, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 6:42 a.m., according to state police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

State police said Johnson, who lived in Lyon, Mississippi, suffered a heart attack as a result of the crash.

An autopsy Sunday found she died of multiple injuries from the crash and her death was ruled an accident, according to the Cook County Medial Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the Kia, the 25-year-old Chicago woman driving the Hyundai and another passenger of the Hyundai, a 58-year-old Arizona man, were also taken to Christ Medical Center, according to state police. None of their injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

All northbound lanes were closed for investigation, but they were reopened by 11:20 a.m., state police said. The crash remained under investigation Monday afternoon.