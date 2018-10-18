Woman killed in Englewood hit-and-run crash; photo released of suspected driver

A video still of a suspected driver of a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday in Englewood. | Chicago police

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured Thursday morning when they were struck by a minivan in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The crash happened shortly before 11:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.

Connie Mangrum, 52, and a 19-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk when a silver-colored minivan struck them and continued driving, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Mangrum, who lived a couple blocks away, was pronounced dead 20 minutes later, authorities said. The 19-year-old suffered injuries that were life-threatening.

Police said the minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan, has extensive damage to the front driver’s side from the impact.

It was last seen traveling east on 58th Street from Racine, police said.

Anyone with information for detectives was asked to call (312) 745-4521.