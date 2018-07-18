Woman killed in Galewood fire identified

The fire happened at 2111 N. Merrimac Avenue in the Galewood neighborhood. | Google Maps

Authorities have identified the woman who died in a fire early Saturday in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 3 a.m., fire crews responded to the fire at a single-story home in the 2100 block of North Merrimac, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The 55-year-old woman died as paramedics were transporting her to a hospital, Merritt and Chicago Police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Alida Garcia Medina Pereira, who lived in the same block. An autopsy found she died from exposure to carbon monoxide during the fire and her death was ruled an accident.

A 55-year-old man and a police officer were also injured in the blaze.

The man was in critical condition from smoke inhalation and burns, Merritt said. He was taken to Community First Hospital.

The officer was injured while clearing out the building next door as the fire spread to it, police said. He was treated for minor burns at Resurrection Medical Center.

Eight people were displaced by the fire, police said.