Woman killed in I-290 crash in Itasca

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while pulled over on the shoulder of I-290 in northwest suburban Itasca.

Fatima Gonzalez-Quiralte, 23, had been driving a 2007 Dodge Ram hauling a 2018 Quality Steel trailer when she pulled over onto the right shoulder of eastbound I-290 near Thorndale Avenue, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Gonzalez-Quiralte, who lived in Rolling Meadows, was adjusting the tie-downs on the trailer, which was partially in one of the lanes, when she was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, state police said. She has since been pronounced dead.

The 41-year-old Arlington Heights woman who was driving the Malibu was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, state police said. The crash remained under investigation Monday afternoon.