Woman killed in I-55 crash near Shorewood

A woman was killed in a crash Saturday on I-55 in the southwest suburbs.

Michelle D. McCombs, 58, was in a vehicle that was stopped partially in the left lane of northbound I-55 at 3:23 p.m., about a quarter-mile north of Illinois Route 59 in Shorewood, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

A second vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old boy from Lockport, came around a curve and was unable to stop in time to avoid rear-ending McCombs’ vehicle, state police said.

McCombs, who lived in Romeoville, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where she was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m., according to state police and the Will County coroner’s office.

The preliminary results of an autopsy indicated McCombs suffered multiple injuries in the crash, but a final ruling on the cause and manner of her death was pending the results of further testing, according to the coroner’s office.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to state police.

No citations were issued in connection with the crash.