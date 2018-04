Woman killed in Lake View hit-and-run crash: police

A 56-year-old woman was struck by an SUV and killed Thursday night in Lake View, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was crossing the street west about 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Halsted Avenue when she was struck by a red Jeep Renegade, which fled south, police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.