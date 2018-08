Woman killed in Lawndale rollover crash: police

A woman was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to police.

About 2:40 a.m., a female passenger between the ages 28 and 35 was ejected in a rollover crash in the 3900 block of West 15th Street, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was in custody for a possible DUI, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the fatality.