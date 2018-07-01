Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Bensenville

A woman was killed when a motorcycle and SUV collided Saturday evening in northwest suburban Bensenville.

Lonie Krzywda, 57, of Des Plaines, was involved in the crash near Route 53 and Thorndale Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where she died from complications from injuries sustained in the crash. She was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Sunday ruled her death an accident, the office said.

Bensenville police could not be immediately reached to provide details on the crash.