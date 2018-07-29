Woman killed in 4-vehicle crash on Far South Side: police

A woman was killed in a high speed, rollover crash that involved four vehicles early Sunday in the South Deering neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened about 1:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 103rd Street when a Chevy sedan traveling at a high rate of speed east hit a Cadillac going in the opposite direction, Chicago Police said.

After the initial collision, the Cadillac struck a Buick and the Chevy struck a Jeep, which then flipped onto its roof. A 61-year-old woman was extricated from the Jeep and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately released details about the fatality.

The driver of the speeding Chevy, a 30-year-old man, was in critical condition at the same hospital, according to police.

Three other victims of the crash were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the incident appeared to be related to alcohol.