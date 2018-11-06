Woman killed in rollover crash on I-80 in Joliet

A Lockport woman was killed in a rollover crash Monday afternoon on I-80 in southwest suburban Joliet.

Jeanine Ibrahim, 22, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla shortly after 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 just east of Houbolt Road in Joliet, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The car left the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Ibrahim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police and the Will County coroner’s office. Authorities said she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday morning.