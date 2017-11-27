Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Waukegan

A 31-year-old woman was killed in a crash Thursday in north suburban Waukegan.

At 6:30 a.m. Nov. 23, Maria Castillo, of Zion, was driving a four-door sedan north on Lewis Avenue at Belvidere Road when it struck a light pole, according to Waukegan police.

Castillo was taken to a hospital, where she died. Investigators believe she was not wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol played a role in the crash

The sedan’s passenger, a man in his 20s, was treated and then released from a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators believe he was wearing a seatbelt.

Preliminary results from an autopsy Monday suggest Castillo died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, police said. Toxicology results are pending.