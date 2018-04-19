Woman killed in Volo crash

A woman was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Volo.

A 55-year-old Gurnee woman was driving a red SUV east at 12:23 p.m. on Illinois Route 120 west of Ellis Drive in Volo when a white car entered the eastbound lanes “for an unknown reason,” according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The SUV then hit the car.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old woman from Round Lake Park, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. The Lake County Coroner’s Office was scheduled to conduct an autopsy Thursday morning.

Her identity was withheld pending notification of her family.

The woman driving the SUC was also taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating.