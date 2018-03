Woman killed, man critically injured in Englewood crash

Officers investigate a fatal crash Sunday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times.

A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed at 4:27 a.m. in the 700 block of West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.