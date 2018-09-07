Woman killed, man wounded in Austin shooting: police

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The shooting happened about 3:55 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Thomas Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The 29-year-old woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man, 40, was shot in the left shoulder and taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Area North detectives were investigating.