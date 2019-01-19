Woman, 71, dies in Scottsdale neighborhood fire: authorities

A woman in her 70s died in a fire Saturday morning in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Firefighters responded to a blaze that started about 6:30 a.m. in the back bedroom of a 1 1/2 story apartment building in the 7900 block of South Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Curtis Hudson said.

They found a 71-year-old woman in the kitchen, Hudson said. She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.