A woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed early Thursday on the Eisenhower Expressway near the West Side Homan Square neighborhood.
The 25-year-old was driving west on Flournoy Street when she lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons about 12:30 a.m., struck a rail and crashed on the shoulder of I-290, according to Chicago Police.
Neither the woman nor her passenger, a 40-year-old woman, were injured in the crash, police said.
No other vehicles were involved.
The driver was issued citations on the scene, police said.