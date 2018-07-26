Woman loses control of vehicle, crashes on Eisenhower

Police investigate a car that ran off the road from West Flournoy Street onto I-290 about 12:30 a.m Thursday, July 26, 2018. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed early Thursday on the Eisenhower Expressway near the West Side Homan Square neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was driving west on Flournoy Street when she lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons about 12:30 a.m., struck a rail and crashed on the shoulder of I-290, according to Chicago Police.

Neither the woman nor her passenger, a 40-year-old woman, were injured in the crash, police said.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was issued citations on the scene, police said.