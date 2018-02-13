Woman: Madigan would have never fired alleged harasser without her going public

Alaina Hampton speaks during a news conference, outlining her complaints against Kevin Quinn, the longtime aide to House Speaker Mike Madigan, who she says made unwanted advances, Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A political consultant on Tuesday said House Speaker Mike Madigan would have never fired his top aide, Kevin Quinn, the brother of Ald. Marty Quinn, if she hadn’t gone public with accusations that Kevin Quinn had sent her a series of harassing text messages.

The consultant, Alaina Hampton, held a news conference Tuesday that outlined her complaints against Kevin Quinn and Madigan. Hampton said she had never wanted to go public.

Hampton said telling Marty Quinn about his brother’s sexual harassment of her was “the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life . . . you made the choice to protect Kevin instead of me.”

In a statement before the news conference, the alderman said he took no further action in February after Hampton complained about his brother, other than to tell Kevin Quinn to stop communicating her.

Hampton, Quinn said in his statement, had “asked for my discretion, and indicated she did not want others to know about the situation, and that Kevin not be further reprimanded. I told her I would make sure he never contacted her again. I told Ms. Hampton she would never need to speak with Kevin again, and that all communications could be directed to me.”

Ald. Quinn’s statement continued: “I did not take further action, such as advising the Speaker, because I was attempting to protect Ms. Hampton’s privacy and honor her wishes. I thought I took swift action and handled the matter as she requested.”

Hampton said she notified Madigan in November. A copy of her letter to the speaker was released at the news conference.

In the letter, she said Kevin Quinn began sending the “inappropriate text messages” in August 2016.

“On several occasions in the span of nearly 6 months, I told him to stop and that I was only interested in having a professional relationship. Since I was helping with the election, I had no choice but to communicate with him to fulfill my role. I was scared that he would tell MQ or you that I was not cooperating if I stopped responding to him.”

After telling Marty Quinn what was going on — “the hardest thing I ever did in my life” — she stopped working with the ward.

“I had hoped Ms. Hampton would continue to work with me,” Ald. Quinn had said in his statement earlier Tuesday, “but I understand her desire to remove herself.”