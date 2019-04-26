Woman, man fatally shot in Austin
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A man and a woman were shot and killed Friday in Austin on the West Side.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of West Quincy Street about 2:05 a.m. and found the pair near a vehicle, Chicago police said.
A 32-year-old man was hit in the body and was pronounced on the scene, police said. A woman, 31, was struck in the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Area North detectives are investigating.