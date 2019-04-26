Woman, man fatally shot in Austin

A man and a woman were shot and killed Friday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of West Quincy Street about 2:05 a.m. and found the pair near a vehicle, Chicago police said.

A 32-year-old man was hit in the body and was pronounced on the scene, police said. A woman, 31, was struck in the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.