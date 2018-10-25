Woman with dementia missing from Bronzeville

Ernestine Booker was last seen Tuesday in the 400 block of East 41st Street. | Chicago police

A 67-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to police.

Ernestine Booker, who has dementia, was last seen Tuesday in the 400 block of East 41st Street, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a large red, knit cap, a blue jean coat, and black pants and shoes, according to police. She was described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.