Woman, 73, reported missing from Edgewater

A 73-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday from the North Side Edgewater neighborhood.

Estella Hobbs was last seen Tuesday and is missing from the 1000 block of West Catalpa, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Hobbs was described as a 5-foot-9, 200-pound black woman with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion. Her family told authorities that she may have dementia, according to police, though she hasn’t been diagnosed.

Hobbs was driving a 2007 white Toyota Corolla with license plate G335996, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.