Woman missing for 6 days from South Chicago

Authorities are looking for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week from the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen Oct. 2 near 82nd Street and Coles Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Coles was described as a 5-foot-4, 125-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She has a tattoo of a heard on her right hand and one that reads “Lucky Libra” on her back.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.