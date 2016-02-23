Woman missing from Beach Park found unconscious in Kenosha

A woman was found unconscious and in critical condition a day after she was reported missing from north suburban Beach Park, police said.

Danielle Schultz, 28, had last been seen about 9 p.m. Monday as she was leaving her home in the 38700 block of North Sheridan Road, according to an alert from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Wednesday evening, police issued a statement saying Schultz was found in unconscious in her vehicle in a Kenosha, Wisc., parking lot. She was in critical-but-stable condition, police said.

Schultz left her home without shoes and wearing a pink bathrobe, police said. She did not have her cellphone, purse, wallet or medication. She did not report to her job Tuesday.