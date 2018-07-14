Woman missing from Bridgeport may need medical help

Police are looking for a woman missing from the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side who may need medical help.

Gaohua Huang, 59, was last seen Wednesday in the 2700 block of South Emerald and is also known to frequent the Chinatown neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Huang is described as a 5-foot-4 Asian-American woman weighing about 170 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. It was not known what she was wearing when she went missing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.