Woman missing from Bridgeport since Wednesday

Police are looking for a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday from the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

Angelique “Angel” Pauss was reported missing from the 3100 block of South Aberdeen, according to Chicago Police.

Pauss was described as a 5-foot-7 white woman, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and a light or medium complexion, police said. She is believed to be wearing a purple hooded pullover sweatshirt, blue jeans, a cream-colored waist-length jacket, a white knit cap and a black scarf.

She regularly rides public transportation and frequents several areas including Archer and Loomis, the Harold Washington Library Center and Roosevelt Road between State and Canal, police said. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.