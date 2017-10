Woman missing from Lisle since September located

A woman who has been missing from west suburban Lisle since last month morning has been found.

Amy Nelson, 39, was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Four Lakes apartment complex in the 5800 block of Forest View Road in unincorporated Lisle, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday morning that Nelson “has been found and is safe.” Further details were not released.