Woman missing from Little Village

Police are looking for a 60-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Linda “Darlene” Young was reported missing from the 2100 block of South Christiana, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was last seen on Oct. 6.

Young was described as a 5-foot-7, 220-pound black woman with brown eyes, braided black hair and a medium-to-dark complexion, police said. I was not known what she was last wearing, but she regularly wears black plastic-framed sunglasses and carries shopping bags. She may need medical assistance.

She has been known to frequent areas near 21st and Christiana as well as Cermak and California. Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.