Woman missing from Logan Square since September

Police are looking for a woman who went missing late last month from the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Tara Keogh, 50, was last seen Sept. 27 in the 1600 block of North Francisco, according to Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound Caucasian woman with brown eyes, gray hair and a light complexion, police said. She wears her hair “long and in two pony tails.”

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.