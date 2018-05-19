Woman missing from Near North Side may need medical attention: police

Lynn Brewer was last seen May 3, 2018 | Chicago Police

A woman reported missing from the Near North Side may need medical attention, according to police.

Lynn Brewer, 46, was last seen May 3, Chicago Police said. She was from the area near the intersection of State Street and Chicago Avenue.

Brewer was last seen wearing jeans, a gray jacket and berry hat. She was carrying a blue suitcase, police said.

She was described as a 5-foot-3 tall, 110 pound African American woman with long, black dreadlocks.

Anyone with knowledge of her location was asked to call Chicago’s Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.