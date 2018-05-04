Woman missing from North Aurora behavioral health facility

Authorities are looking for a woman who is missing from a behavioral health facility in west suburban Bartlett.

Anna M. Small-Tuttle, 19, was in a vehicle with two youth care workers when she got out about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at Orchard Road and Oak Street in North Aurora, according to a statement from North Aurora police. She ran away heading east.

Small-Tuttle is a “developmentally delayed” ward of the state and was in residential care at the Maryville Academy behavioral health center in Bartlett, police said. She checked into the emergency department at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora between 3 and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, but it was not clear where she went after she was discharged.

She was described as a 5-foot-6, 217-pound woman with short, dark hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt, black pants and a black foot brace.

Small-Tuttle does not have a cell phone and has no friends or family in the North Aurora area, police said. She has been known to use Small, Tuttle and Small-Tuttle as her last name.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call investigators at (630) 897-8705 ext. 610.