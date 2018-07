Woman missing from O’Hare Airport after arriving from Alaska: police

A woman has been reported missing from O’Hare International Airport after she arrived Wednesday from Alaska.

Young Lee, 51, was last seen at O’Hare and may be in a confused mental state, according to Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-2, 200-pound Korean woman with brown eyes, black and blonde hair and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.