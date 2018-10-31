Woman missing from O’Hare area for over a month, may be in Norridge

Police are looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month from near O’Hare International Airport.

Anastasia Flores, 38, was last seen on Sept. 15 in the 8500 block of West Gregory Street, according to Chicago police.

Flores is described as a 5-foot-1 white woman weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a rosary and hebrew writing tattooed on her right wrist, police said.

Flores is known to act out strangely due to psychological issues, police said.

Her most recent living situation is unknown and she may be homeless, but she is known to frequent the area of Foster Avenue and Cumberland Avenue in Norridge, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.